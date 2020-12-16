Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccine gain traction among Mississippians on social media

“Many were moved to tears yesterday when they saw their colleagues getting this historic vaccine for the first time, our weary physicians who were on the front line felt relief collectively that helped us on the way, and then they began to feel disheartened, as they saw the public rush to judgment, rush to cry out about someone not wearing gloves, or the needle didn’t go on the arm,” said Dr. Jennifer Bryan, who serves as the chair of the board of trustees for the Mississippi State Medical Association. “It’s sad.”