Continued cold with a few flurries overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy and cold. Passing flurries possible. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds northwest at 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will start with some clouds and a few flurries in spots but gradual clearing is possible by late afternoon or evening with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s with a mainly clear sky Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and a chance of rain on Saturday with the next cold front. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday looks dry with highs around 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Early next week looks dry and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
