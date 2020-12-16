Crockett County Schools announces learning plan for students’ return after holidays

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Crockett County Schools has announced some changes to their 2021 learning plans as the fall semester comes to an end.
The Mid-South is beginning to see the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings that have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Schools officials say students will learn remotely during the first week of school from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. The following week, students will learn in-person beginning Jan. 11.
In the district’s announcement, the administration wrote:
“It is our hope that requiring students to work virtually for the first week in January will allow for the drastic reduction in COVID-19 cases within our schools.”
CCS says it will post a schedule on the district website and social media accounts.
