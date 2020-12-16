Police investigating double homicide at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say two people are dead after a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near Summer Avenue south of Raleigh LaGrange.

Officers responded to a shooting at 6029 Summer Trace Drive where they found the victims -- a male and a female. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say at least one male suspect left the complex driving westbound in a sedan.

No other descriptions were immediately available.

Call (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.

