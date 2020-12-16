Death investigation underway inside Arlington home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies are searching for answers after someone was found dead inside an Arlington home.
Shelby County deputies were called to the scene around 5:45 Wednesday morning. Officers found a person with a fatal gunshot wound on the scene.
The home is located on Noble Oak Drive near Milton Wilson Boulevard. Investigators have not identified the person found dead at this time.
A WMC Action News 5 viewer said there are several cars surrounding the home.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.