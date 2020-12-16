Doctors in Memphis metro area receive coronavirus vaccine

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The first doctors in the Memphis metro area received the COIVD-19 vaccine Wednesday. Those health care workers are at Baptist DeSoto which started vaccinating staff 24 hours after the Pfizer vaccine was delivered.
While healthcare professionals in Memphis are still waiting for their vaccines, those just across state lines in DeSoto County got their vaccines as the state added more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
“I feel good about it,” said Baptist Desoto Oncologist Dr. Muhammad Mirza. “In fact, this may be the best shot of any vaccine I’ve gotten in my life. Better than the flu shot.”
With only a few seconds and what he considered a nearly painless shot, Dr. Muhammad Mirza was one of the first of the staff to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Mirza was able to be vaccinated because of his work with COVID-19 patients and immunocompromised patients.
“We take care of COVID patients in hospitals. We get exposed in clinics,” said Mirza.
“I educated myself on the vaccine and I know it’s safe,” said registered nurse Linda Bowen.
The doctors and nurses here chose to get the vaccine. It’s not mandatory within Baptist DeSoto. They said they wanted to be an example for peers and for the community.
“I’ve been one of the leaders at this hospital for a long time and feel like the leaders need to set an example,” said Bowen.
“I want to be a part of that change and I hope the community follows when it becomes available to everybody else,” said Lead ICU nurse Haley Griffiths.
Baptist Desoto received more than 900 doses of the vaccine, and it’s able to store the shots in house at the needed subzero temperatures. By the end of the week, Baptist Memorial Healthcare said five of its hospitals will have started vaccinations.
