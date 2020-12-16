Expert offers tips for job seekers on the hunt as pandemic continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions continue to feel the strain of the pandemic financially as high unemployment rates leave people struggling to make ends meet. An expert offers tips for how job seekers can land work.
Congress continues to negotiate a new COVID-19 bill that has millions holding their breath for a deal that will address the record-breaking unemployment numbers the nation has seen brought on by the pandemic.
Unemployment claims in Tennessee have steadily gone down after reaching their highest point in May with over 325,000 claims. Still, tens of thousands are in need of unemployment insurance.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest report shows that there are 46,404 continued claims for unemployment. Since March the state has had over 939,000 new claims filed.
People are on the job hunt, and business leadership coach and founder of Intinde Angela Civitella has tips on how to get drafted to a new team.
”Promote that fact that you speak more than one language. You’ve endeavored into community service. Maybe show what you’ve done this year throughout the pandemic,” she said.
Civitella added that people should brush up on their tech skills as interviews are likely to be virtual. She also suggests highlighting skills you’ve mastered in more than one area.
”Show that you have flexibility. Businesses today are very budget-minded when it comes to hiring people,” she explained. “They may need someone that can wear different hats.”
Civitella also says it is important to do your research.
”Show up knowing, who you’re meeting, what the business is about and what they have to offer, interview them as well,” she said. “It’s not just about them interviewing you. Don’t just be passive in the interview, because it’s about a human connection today.”
