Lakeland School System delays students’ return from winter break

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lakeland School System has made some changes to the instructional calendar.
School leaders hope the additional time out of school will reduce the spread of coronavirus. Students will return to school from winter break on Thursday, January 7 instead of Monday, January 4.
Lakeland school officials said scheduled extracurricular activities can proceed at the discretion of sponsors.
If parents of Lakeland students have concerns about their child’s symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19, email the Coordinated School Health Supervisor, Susan Rice Noah, at srice@lakelandk12.org.
