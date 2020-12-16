98.1 The Max announces death of Chris Jarman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis radio community has lost a legend in the broadcast industry.
Mid-South radio station 98.1 The Max posted a video on Facebook announcing the death of Chris Jarman. According to the video, Jarman had a “‘tragic accident” that caused his death.
Vice President of Cumulus Memphis Morgan Bohannon said Jarman was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville, Arkansas. He died shortly after midnight Wednesday morning at the medical center.
Jarman was 50 years old when he died.
