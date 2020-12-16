98.1 The Max announces death of Chris Jarman

98.1 The Max announces death of Chris Jarman
98.1 The Max's Chris Jarman (Source: Cumulus Media Memphis/Morgan Bohannon)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 16, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 11:39 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis radio community has lost a legend in the broadcast industry.

Mid-South radio station 98.1 The Max posted a video on Facebook announcing the death of Chris Jarman. According to the video, Jarman had a “‘tragic accident” that caused his death.

Chris Jarman - Forever In Our Hearts

It is with great sadness we share the tragic loss of our beloved Chris Jarman. Thank you for all of the calls and messages expressing sympathy. Please continue to pray for his family.

Posted by 98.1 The Max on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Vice President of Cumulus Memphis Morgan Bohannon said Jarman was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville, Arkansas. He died shortly after midnight Wednesday morning at the medical center.

Jarman was 50 years old when he died.

“Chris Jarman, a Memphis broadcasting legend and co-host of “Danni and The Jar” morning show on 98.1 The Max, died shortly after midnight last night at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. He was 50 years old. His Cumulus Memphis family is saddened beyond belief by his sudden passing. Jar will be remembered as a kind-hearted soul who gave his best and rarely met a stranger. He had a special connection with many; especially, with his audience and the community we serve. His memory will be long lasting and one we will hold fondly. They simply didn’t come more authentic than Chris Jarman from Jarkansas! We will share further details on memorial services when available. In the meantime, Jar’s co-host, Danni Bruns and her team are planning an on-air tribute to our beloved co-worker, friend and “one of a kind” Memphis broadcaster. There was only one “Jar in your car” and we’re going to miss him dearly.”
Morgan Bohannon, Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Memphis

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.