Poinsett Co Sheriff’s Office makes goodie bags for nursing homes

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Poinsett County Sheriff and his wife have gathered the sheriff and collector’s office employees to make goodie bags for all nursing homes and senior life centers within the county.
Sherrif Kevin Molder and his wife Laura wanted to spread a little cheer during the holiday season.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office announced the plans on Facebook saying in part:
With the pandemic restrictions, the isolation and loneliness they feel are unimaginable. To help, the Molder’s decided they would show them they are loved and thought of during such hard times by giving each person a goodie bag filled with an assortment of items.”
The group will also be giving 23 blankets to people who are homebound.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.