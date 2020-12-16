Record COVID-19 case counts in Shelby County threaten to overwhelm hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 cases continues, and so does the strain on the area’s hospital systems.
The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 779 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with nearly 2,700 infections having been reported in the last three days.
Hospital capacity is as tight as it’s ever been in the pandemic, with ICU utilization in metro hospitals at 98% and acute care utilization at 95%.
“We do know that our hospital systems are strained somewhat, but the reality is that they are making a lot of accommodations to make sure they continue to serve this community,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Haushalter said the state’s opening of the Alternate Care Site is not an immediate option, meaning existing hospitals will have to make it work.
“We still have ways to increase the amount of care we’re giving. But once again, we’re in a territory now where anybody could be overwhelmed. We certainly could be,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist.
The area’s medical systems were spending Wednesday afternoon in a tabletop exercise with the COVID-19 task force. Hospitals can flex beds, and turn ordinary units into ICUs. But everything is dependent on an overstretched workforce and ensuring new beds can be staffed.
“They’re playing various scenarios based on what their staffing is, what their staffing could be,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, a Memphis City Council member and physician on the COVID-19 task force.
Warren said Tennessee nurses out of practice or retired who’ve let their license lapse could be a big help. He said he anticipates a call to the state to speed up the re-licensure process so that those nurses could help vaccinate.
“We’ve got this vaccine. All we have to do is to hold on and not let people die unnecessarily by us giving up too soon,” he said.
Officials said COVID-19 patients can stand in the way of people getting treatment for other healthcare emergencies like heart attacks, strokes and car accidents.
The latest hospital capacity numbers show despite being nearly full, 37% of patients in area ICUs have COVID-19. And in acute care it’s 17%.
