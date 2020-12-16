Remembering popular Memphis radio personality Chris Jarman

One other thing: WMC Action News 5 learned that Jarman was treated and stabilized at Crittenden Memorial Hospital. But they don’t have an ICU unit and no ICU beds were available at any of the other hospitals in the Memphis area Tuesday. So Jarman was taken by ambulance, 120 miles away, to a facility with an ICU bed in Batesville, Arkansas, where he died. His family said they do not think a lack of beds contributed to his death.