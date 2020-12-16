Remembering popular Memphis radio personality Chris Jarman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 98.1 The Max confirmed Wednesday that disc jockey Chris Jarman died on Tuesday, December 15.
WMC Action News 5 talked with Jarman’s longtime radio partner about his passing and with his family about what happened to the popular broadcasting personality.
“The Jar” was a staple on the radio in Memphis for decades. Funny. High spirited. He loved his West Memphis Blue Devils and the Memphis Tigers. And he was dedicated to causes, like raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.
His cousin, Dr. Hunter Harrison, told WMC that Jarman broke his ankle on Sunday and that injury is what likely caused his death.
”Yesterday morning, he got up and went to the restroom and the person he was staying with said he cried out and she went in there and he collapsed,” said Harrison. “So my thought is maybe he had a blood clot that had gone, you know, that it caused him to have a heart attack.”
Danni Bruns is Jarman’s work wife, his partner on “Dannie and The Jar” morning show. She called Jarman her mentor and thanked their fans, “the village people,” for their support after his passing.
”I’ve never seen so many people touched by one individual in my entire life, and as I said, I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” said Bruns. “This man, just full of life, and I will tell you, he did everything on his list.”
Bruns said Jarman’s ultimate goal had always been the two of them doing a morning show together. Six months ago, they took over the morning slot on 98.1. His dream had been realized, said Bruns.
“I will miss what I didn’t realize I had with him,” Bruns said with tears in her eyes. “It was a love-hate relationship. And I don’t know radio without Jar. I will miss us.”
The radio station is asking listeners to call 901-537-9131 and leave recorded messages, share your favorite Jarman memories. They’ll be playing those back on the air.
Chris Jarman was 50 years old. His funeral arrangements are still incomplete.
One other thing: WMC Action News 5 learned that Jarman was treated and stabilized at Crittenden Memorial Hospital. But they don’t have an ICU unit and no ICU beds were available at any of the other hospitals in the Memphis area Tuesday. So Jarman was taken by ambulance, 120 miles away, to a facility with an ICU bed in Batesville, Arkansas, where he died. His family said they do not think a lack of beds contributed to his death.
