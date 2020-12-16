SCS proposes plan to address learning loss due to pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners and the Shelby County School Board met Tuesday night for a joint discussion about learning loss during the pandemic and ways to turn things around.
SCS officials say math and science appear to be the hardest hit subjects for students.
School district officials proposed several strategies to combat achievement gaps, including a three-to-five-year plan with a cost of more than $53 million.
The proposed plan also includes a reduction in the adult-to-student ratio in K through second grade to ensure small group and individual instruction.
Another part of the plan is an eight-week “fifth quarter” for students in need of extra support and at-home literacy kits for parents, with training support
The district says it would also work to ensure incoming teachers are prepared with a four-week summer bridge.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.