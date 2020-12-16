SCS superintendent says lack of masks, loose restrictions are to blame for delayed reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has announced they are delaying reopening school.
On Tuesday SCS superintendent said more could have been done to help the district bring back students.
In a joint meeting Tuesday night between Shelby County Commissioners and the Shelby County School Board, SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the district is “very ready” to go back to in-person learning when it is safe.
“In good faith you know I feel that many things could have been done to really help the schools,” said Ray.
Ray blamed the lack of a statewide mask mandate and loose restrictions on bars as being part of the problem.
”When you prioritize bars, and open bars, and not prioritize schools that contributes to the community spread,” he said.
WMC’s Briseida Holguin reached out to the school district and the Shelby County Health Department.
Health department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter had no comment, but in Wednesday’s County Commission meeting, she talked about businesses that have closed for violating health directives.
“Over the weekend we closed six businesses and we’re having to review those plans,” said Haushalter.
To date, the Shelby County Health Department has closed 23 businesses.
”I think locally, collectively we have done what we can to get people isolated early and quarantined, and the health department plays a role in that but we are not the only player in that,” said Haushalter.
Haushalter also mentioned Health Directive 3, which was issued back in May and requires masks to be worn in public in Shelby County.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.