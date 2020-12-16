Silver Alert canceled for missing woman

Love is described as a black female standing 5' 3" and weighing 140 pounds. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:21 AM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old Forrest City woman.

Police say Rhadelle Leanette Love was last seen about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the 2300 block of N. Washington Street near the Greyhound Bus Station.

ASP issued a Silver Alert at the request of the Forrest City Police Department shortly before 8 p.m.

A little more than 12 hours later, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the police department inactivated the alert.

