Single-game tickets go on sale Friday for Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Basketball fans can return to the FedEx Forum this season to watch the Memphis Grizzlies play. Tickets for the Grizzlies games go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am. Ticket prices start at $12.
Officials said an exclusive single-game ticket presale is available Thursday, December 17 at 10:00 am for all MVP Season Ticket members.
Grizzlies plan to tip-off the regular season at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, December 23. Marc Gasol also plans to return to the Bluff City when the Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 5.
Purchase a ticket by visiting ticketmaster.com., grizzlies.com/tickets, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.
