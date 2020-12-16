Staying cold and cloudy this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flurries and drizzle will continue through this afternoon. With clouds in place, high temperatures will only climb to around 40 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tonight. Flurries will be possible in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi late tonight. This could result in slick spots on bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 40 degrees. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% flurries. Low: 26 degrees. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cold and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Friday night.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and a chance of rain on Saturday as a weak weather system moves through the area. Sunday looks dry with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry next week with a nice warming trend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
