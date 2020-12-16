Surgeon becomes 1st Tennessean to receive COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered for the first time in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. William Polk, a surgeon, is believed to be the first known Tennessean to receive the vaccine as hospitals across the state still wait for their shipments to arrive.
According to WSMV in Nashville, Polk first participated in a Pfizer trial with Clinical Research Associates before receiving the vaccine.
WSMV says, in total, 44,000 people participated in the Pfizer Vaccine trials.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.