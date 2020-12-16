Tennessee lawmaker calls for teachers to be included in first round of vaccine distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week Shelby County Schools announced they would delay a return to in-person learning to February. The rise in COVID-19 cases is to blame.
One local lawmaker says it’s time to make teachers a priority when it comes to vaccinations.
In phase 1 of vaccine distribution, frontline health care workers will get first priority followed by long-term care facilities residents and staff then first responders.
However State Representative Mark White of Memphis wants to add teachers to the first round of the vaccine distribution list.
“I’d rather have the teachers there sooner than later because our health care workers are responsible for our health, but our teachers are our first responders for our children and we need to get our schools going again,” said White.
Under the current plan, teachers would be eligible for the vaccine in phase 2.
White, chair of the House education committee, says the state will be evaluating its vaccine priority list this week and will take his recommendation under consideration.
Shelby County Schools has been in virtual learning since mid-March and according to SCS, only 17% of teachers plan to return to in-person learning this school year.
White says that number needs to be higher because children learn better inside the classroom, and he’s concerned about learning loss.
The leader of thousands of educators in Shelby County agree students are better off inside the classroom.
“We do need them. We need them in the buildings. We need them healthy. We need them working so to that degree I understand it, I believe they should be treated essential always and not just in a pandemic,” said Keith Williams, executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Educator Association.
Williams says he has no issue with White’s plan to bump up the timeline for teacher vaccinations as long as teachers are not mandated to take the vaccine.
White says he wants health care workers and long-term care facility workers and residents to get the vaccine first, but teachers should be in the group that comes next.
White also says he’s working on some legislation that will help students make up for learning loss over the summer.
He didn’t provide more details, but he says his plan will not work unless teachers can safely return to the classroom.
