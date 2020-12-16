Tennessee officials face criticism over holding doses of COVID-19 vaccine for days

“Given the Pfizer vaccine’s very specific storage and handling requirements, coupled with geography and population distribution of our state, we sought to eliminate, or minimize, additional transportation and redistribution with selected hospitals receiving their Pfizer vaccine shipments directly. This will allow hospitals to begin administering the vaccine as soon as it arrives. The state is holding a small amount in reserve should any shipments be found to be damaged upon delivery,” wrote Bill Christian, with the TN Department of Health.