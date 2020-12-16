Two first responders die in DeSoto Co.

Two first responders die in DeSoto Co.
Two first responders die in DeSoto Co. (Source: DeSoto Co. Government)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 12:24 PM

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Government announced the death of an officer and firefighter on their Facebook page.

Kenneth Rainey, also known as ‘Wormy’, volunteered with the Bridgestown Fire Department for 25 years. He also served with the DeSoto County EMS.

Dustin Raines worked with the Walls Fire Department. He also worked for the Horn Lake and Olive Branch Fire Departments, along with the Collierville Police Department.

DeSoto County ended the post by saying, “Both men spent countless hours away from their own families to help others in the community. Their service and dedication to DeSoto County will always be remembered. Please join the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors in praying for their family, friends, and fellow first responders.”

It is with heavy hearts that the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors sends condolences to the families of two dedicated...

Posted by DeSoto County Government on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.