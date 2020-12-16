Vaccine Q&A: Dr. Jillian Foster, pharmacy administrator for Baptist Memorial Healthcare, discusses the COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctor Jillian Foster, pharmacy administrator for Baptist Memorial Healthcare, joined WMC Action News 5 Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There’s a lot of excitement around this vaccine, and there should be,” said Foster.
She said the Pfizer vaccine showed greater than 90% efficacy in studies compared to those who did not receive the vaccine.
She answered questions about the Pfizer vaccine’s potential side effects, tracking vaccines and the rollout plan across the hospital’s campuses.
What are the side effects?
Foster said the most common side effects are headaches and fatigue. About 10 to 15 percent of participants in the study experienced achiness up to a day after both doses. But Foster says potential recipients should not be discouraged, calling it a a normal immune response.
Several Baptist campuses have already received the Pfizer vaccine, immediately starting employee vaccinations. More hospitals are expected to receive the vaccine later this week, and others are slated to receive the Moderna vaccine once approved.
How will the vaccine be administered?
Foster says Baptist’s hospital system is following CDC guidelines on the vaccine rollout. Employees who work directly with patients are first to receive the vaccine, and once supplies are more readily available additional employees will be offered the vaccine.
What if someone already had COVID-19? Should they still get vaccinated?
Foster says people who have had COVID-19 can still be vaccinated, but they still have antibodies for several months after infection. Because of this, they may want to wait 90 days until getting the vaccine and let others take it first while supplies are limited.
Can you track who gets the vaccine?
There are state vaccine registry programs that document who has taken the vaccine.
Foster says documenting the dates is important as is the manufacturer. The Pfizer vaccine, which is the first one approve for emergency use, requires two doses 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine, which is on the verge of approval, requires two doses 28 days apart.
Foster says the second dose should be matched to the same manufacturer as the first dose.
