Whitehaven man indicted for murder of Arkansas teen he’s accused of trafficking for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a Whitehaven man for the death of an Arkansas teen he was allegedly trafficking for sex.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced the indictment Wednesday against 31-year-old Robert Holmes.
Holmes was arrested June 23 after 19-year-old Jareesa Porchia, of Camdem, Ark., was found dead in a ditch on Old Getwell Road near Knight Arnold Road.
According to the DAG’s office, investigators say Holmes spent months arranging sexual encounters for Porchia in exchange for money. They believe he shot her in a van before dumping her body.
Holmes is indicted for felony first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for commercial sex acts and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
He remains behind bars at the Shelby County Jail.
