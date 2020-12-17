Best Life: Pandemic + new baby = anxiety overload for new moms

Brittany James is getting everything in place for the birth of her baby. It’s been a long, difficult road for her. “We have lost five babies before, but one was a set of twins,” said James. A few years after adopting little McKinley, they got the good news. Pregnancy, plus the threat of COVID-19, sent Brittany into a panic. “I’m scared. What’s going to happen? I was just scared. And I still am. I’ve cried to my husband. I’ve cried to my mom that I’m just scared something’s going to happen,” said James.