Death at Arlington home ruled a homicide, investigation ongoing
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 17, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 10:00 PM

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they are now investigating a death Wednesday at an Arlington home as a homicide.

The victim was found shot to death at the home on Noble Oak Drive around 5:45 a.m. Detectives were in and out of the house all day Wednesday but didn’t announce that it was a homicide until Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have not identified the victim or released any information about suspects.

Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 Wednesday the person recently moved into the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

