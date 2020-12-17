Death at Arlington home ruled a homicide, investigation ongoing

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they are now investigating a death Wednesday at an Arlington home as a homicide.
The victim was found shot to death at the home on Noble Oak Drive around 5:45 a.m. Detectives were in and out of the house all day Wednesday but didn’t announce that it was a homicide until Thursday afternoon.
Investigators have not identified the victim or released any information about suspects.
Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 Wednesday the person recently moved into the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
