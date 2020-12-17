FedEx employee makes history being first to deliver vaccine

BOSTON, Mass. (WMC) - FedEx employees are delivering Pfizer vaccines to hospitals across the country. One of the company’s couriers shares her story of being the first in the nation to deliver the precious cargo to a hospital.
“I knew that we would get the vaccine on Sunday,” she remembers.
What she did not realize was that her delivery would make history.
“I thought it was the first in Boston and went about my day, and didn’t know it was the first in the nation. So that was kind of surreal,” she said.
In the nearly 25 years the Bostonian has been an employee with FedEx, she has never experienced a year like this.
“We amped up in February and March. We were delivering PPE. We were delivering supplies,” she recalls.
Things are not slowing down now that employees are delivering vaccine shipments. They have also started using some new technology.
“The SenseAware is a tracking device that goes on our first overnight packages,” Arigo explained, “They were waiting to see who was going to deliver it. When they saw that it was delivered, they were like ‘Delivered at 5:53!’ They were all excited that it was delivered so early.”
Arigo is eager to keep making those early morning deliveries.
“I have friends and family that are doctors and nurses, and they’ve been full-on with patients since this started,” she said, “To get them the vaccine to help them to be well so that they can continue their live-saving efforts is just huge.”
