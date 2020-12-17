Governor Bill Lee makes stop in Memphis as vaccinations begin across the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of frontline healthcare workers in Memphis received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
“It’s a very hopeful day,” Governor Bill Lee said during a stop in Memphis as the state rolled out its vaccines.
Pfizer was set to ship 56,500 doses of the vaccine directly to hospitals Thursday, with an additional 11,300 doses included.
At appropriately 9:01 in the morning frontline healthcare workers at Methodist Germantown began receiving the vaccines. Baptist Memphis and Regional One followed.
Regional One received 1,950 doses of the vaccine.
Hospital leaders there say 50 percent of their staff surveyed responded favorably to taking the vaccine.
“We’ve had a number of additional responses asking to change their response from no to yes,” Regional One Chief Integration Officer Dr. Susan Cooper said.
Hospital leaders are hoping more people are willing to take the vaccine once it becomes available. The Memphis metro area has seen an avalanche of new COVID cases and hospitalizations that are now reaching near capacity.
“We have so much technology now, and that is not enough. Ventilators are not enough. All of the medications we have are barely making a dent in this,” Regional One Covid Unit Director Dr. Amber Thacker, said.
Governor Lee said the state is offering funding for hospitals to hire more staff to handle the additional load and asking FEMA for additional resources.
He also says vaccinating and keeping medical staff healthy is an important step in this pandemic, but everyone must do their part.
Lee said, “The vaccine is very helpful, but as I said, no vaccine will solve an indifference to a pandemic, a resistance to wear a mask.”
Regional One staff says they want to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible, but taking the vaccine is voluntary.
