The Investigators: How the COVID-19 vaccine is being tracked from the maker to the patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received by various states across the country. 56,550 doses arrived in Tennessee on Thursday.
The Department of Defense is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 vaccine starting from when it’s made to where it’s going using a new software system called Tiberius.
The system tracks each dose from the manufacturer to the medical provider.
Tiberius also determined how many doses each state received based on U.S. Census population data.
Once a dose is given, it’s recorded by the medical provider and then reported to the state through an immunization information system; Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas each have its own.
The number of people who have been vaccinated will soon be available for public view on websites for the Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas Departments of Health.
According to those departments, the data will be continuously updated as more vaccinations are administered.
Meanwhile, more of the vaccine is needed. Tennessee estimates 450,000 front-line workers need the vaccine while just over a tenth have been selected for the first round of injections.
