LeMoyne-Owen College selects new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Board of Trustees for LeMoyne-Owen College has selected a new president. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, Ed.D has been appointed as the College’s 13th president.
According to a news release, Dr. Bennett-Fairs has over 25 years of experience in higher education. She served as vice-president of Student Affairs at Delta State University in Mississippi for four and a half years.
While at Delta State, Dr. Bennett-Fairs increased student enrollment, realigned the college’s scholarship budget and assisted in attracting students from over 50 countries.
She also served in a similar role at HBCU, Kentucky State University.
LOC said Dr. Bennett-Fairs will begin her new role as president on January 5, 2021.
LeMoyne-Owen College is the only historically black college in Memphis.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.