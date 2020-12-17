Major hospital networks in Memphis start vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is now in the game. Vaccines were shipped to hospitals across the state. Memphis hospitals started vaccinating staff members soon after they got their vaccine shipments from Pfizer Thursday morning.
Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, Baptist Memorial Healthcare and Regional One Health started vaccinating Memphis staff members Thursday. While the day came a few days later than their colleagues elsewhere in the Mid-South, enthusiasm and thanks highlighted the day.
“It’s been a hundred years since we’ve seen anything like this,” Baptist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.
A historic day for Memphis hospitals as the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine made its way to their doorsteps. Hospitals wasted no time getting things rolling.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Methodist Germantown got its vaccine shipment, and by 9:01, vaccines started in the 901.
“It’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” Methodist Respiratory Therapist Pamela Ferrari said.
“Certainly the people on the frontlines are enthusiastic about getting the vaccine,” Methodist Dr. Michael Threlkeld said.
Dr. Michael Threlkeld was the first person to get the vaccine at Methodist Germantown. All Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare hospitals in Memphis started vaccines Thursday. The Olive Branch location will wait a few days for the Moderna vaccine.
Just a few hours later, Dr. Threlkeld’s brother, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, received his first dose of the vaccine at Baptist Memphis.
“That’s been kind of nice and gratifying to literally face this as a family,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.
For everyone receiving the vaccine in Memphis, it’s personal.
“I have an elderly mother that lives with me,” Ferrari said. “And I’ve been worried since March I’d bring this home to her.”
That’s especially true for Marilyn Davis, a healthcare worker at Baptist, and the first person in Shelby County diagnosed with COVID-19.
“What I went through, I don’t want to go through again, and I don’t want anyone else to go through,” Davis said.
While Davis is now COVID negative, she still suffers nerve damage from the experience and anxiety.
“Getting the new was the worst news of my life,” Davis said.
After days of being sick following a trip to New Orleans in March, Davis got the news her doctors’ were starting to suspect she had the coronavirus. It was the first recorded case in Shelby County.
“That doesn’t really bother me, it’s I was the first and they weren’t ready for it,” Davis said. “They didn’t know how to deal with it.”
Davis works as a cardiac monitor technician and qualifies to receive some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She did that Thursday at Baptist Memphis along with those doctors who treated her.
She got the vaccine because she doesn’t want to risk getting the virus again. Doctors applauded Davis’ choice to get the vaccine even after she recovered from the virus.
“If we’re going to stop all this, including in the future, the more who get the vaccine, the better,” Baptist Physician Dr. Cary Finn said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.