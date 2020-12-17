WATCH: Gov. Lee visits Memphis hospital as Tennessee begins vaccinating frontline workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis hospitals are wasting no time getting staff vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines started to arrive at hospitals in the Bluff City Thursday morning.
Around 9 am, doctors, nurses and other staff who qualify got their first rounds of the Pfizer vaccine at Methodist Germantown.
Baptist and the Memphis VA hospital also started administering vaccines.
The Memphis VA is one of the first 37 VA sites across the country to receive the vaccine.
Governor Bill Lee delayed hospitals from getting the vaccine until he said there was an equitable plan to distribute them. He said because of storage issues, he wanted hospitals to be able to get shipments directly from Pfizer and not from the state.
Lee is visiting Regional One Thursday afternoon to discuss vaccine distribution.
Hospitals in Arkansas and Mississippi have been vaccinating staff since the beginning of the week.
Tennessee health care workers getting vaccinated Thursday said they were thankful for that moment.
