Memphis VA Medical Center employees get COVID vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID vaccine has begun to be administered in the state of Tennessee, and in Memphis, some employees at the VA Medical Center received their’s Thursday
The Memphis VA Medical Center received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday, 15 employees have been vaccinated.
The Memphis VA says it received the shipment Tuesday– two days before Tennessee’s hospitals and medical centers received it, and that’s because the federal VA, not the health department, ordered the vaccine for its facilities.
The chief of medical services was one of five employees to get vaccinated Wednesday.
“It was fine, I could not even feel the injection in my arm. 24 hours later, I have a little soreness in my arm, I’ve had no systemic side effects whatsoever,” Dr. Marvin Miller, Chief of Medical Service, Memphis VA Medical Center, said.
On Thursday, 10 more rolled up their sleeves.
“I feel good.”
”I feel great, it was just like getting the flu shot, so yeah I feel fantastic,” were a few of their responses.
The Memphis VA is one of the first 37 VA sites across the country selected to provide the vaccines.
”One of the biggest issues with the vaccine and why we were able to receive it, is being able to have the proper equipment to store it,” Kevin Freeman, Chief of Pharmacy Service, Memphis VA Medical Center, said.
Freeman says they’ve been preparing to handle and administer the vaccine for weeks.
“Such a relief, it was very emotional honestly, and you’re overcome with emotion because you’ve prepared for so long,” Freeman said.
Those who have gotten the vaccine say they had no hesitations.
“I knew that I wanted to be one of the first people to get it, you know especially we work with this great population, and if I can come to work knowing that I’ve potentially prevented spreading this virus to just one veteran, sign me up,” Jarred Bowden, Pharmacist, Memphis VA Medical Center, said.
Freeman also said there is a process in place for them to request additional vaccines if more employees wish to get vaccinated.
