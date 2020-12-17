2 men arrested for deadly July robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested two brothers in connection with a robbery over the summer that turned deadly.
Antonio Bowden, 18, and Jarvis Bowden, 31, are both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder during a robbery, criminal attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and using a firearm during a dangerous felony.
According to police reports, officers responded to a home in a neighborhood near Raines and Hickory Hill July 23 for a possible shooting victim. They found a female victim sitting in a pool of blood and a male victim, later identified as Marcus Davis, unresponsive on the floor near the kitchen.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, but paramedics rushed the female victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators learned the home was equipped with surveillance cameras with audio, which captured four males entering the home around 12:30 a.m. They spent nearly an hour inside before the shooting. Police say all the men inside the home were armed.
According to the police reports, the surviving victim picked Antonio Bowden out of a six-person photo lineup while still in the hospital. Police say she identified him as the man who shot Davis during the robbery.
Police also say Davis’ sister identified Jarvis Bowden from photos taken from the surveillance video. She said Jarvis’ brother was a former roommate of Davis’.
According to the police reports, both Antonio and Jarvis Bowden were seen running from the home after the shooting, carrying a large box and a large bag. Police say Jarvis was seen on camera with a black handgun.
