Moderna vaccine slated to arrive at health departments next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced on Twitter that the Moderna vaccine should start arriving at various county health departments Monday, Dec. 21.
In a graphic Lee tweeted, the Moderna vaccine will start shipping Sunday, Dec. 20. The expected number of doses in this particular shipment is 115,200.
The initial Moderna vaccine distribution will be targeted at the 95 county health departments and small hospitals that didn’t receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Priority will be given to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, home health providers, and student health providers.
To learn more about how vaccines will be distributed in Tennessee, view the state’s plan here: https://covid19.tn.gov/prevention/vaccine/
