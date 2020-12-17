Temperatures continue to climb through next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s still chilly, but it’s mostly sunny outside. High temperatures have been in the 30s over the past few days, but we will climb into the lower to mid 40s this afternoon. With a clear sky tonight, low temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 20s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 29 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be a nice day tomorrow with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will gradually increase on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the evening as a weak weather system moves into the area. Thankfully, it will be dry and sunny on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry next week with a nice warming trend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.