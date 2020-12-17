Ole Miss adds 22 football signees for 2021

”I think it’s a really good class,” Kiffin said. “We have to remember where we’re at with COVID issues. I’ve said when that happened and these dead periods, the bigger schools that have been winning over the last few years, I think that was going to help them. If kids can’t go visit places, it’s hard to win them over. Kids not coming here, which is one of the strong points here—the gameday environment, the pregame, the town, the university. Just made the most of the situation we’re in. With that being said, to sign a top-20 class, you have to give a lot of credit to our recruiting people and our assistant coaches.”