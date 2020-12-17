SCHD: More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another 1,163 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Thursday.
It’s the first time in the pandemic that Shelby County has topped more than 1,000 new cases in a single day.
During Thursday’s Shelby Co. COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, health leaders said the average new case rate per day in Shelby County is 750. Tennesse is currently second in the nation for the highest COVID-19 cases, according to the SCHD.
Hospital capacity is still limited with 95 percent of acute care beds and 97 percent of ICU beds currently utilized. As of Monday, there were 512 people hospitalized in the Mid-South with COVID-19 complications.
“We are seeing a surge that is related to the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, SCHD director. Health leaders added they expect more to come with Christmas quickly approaching.
Haushalter spoke alongside Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph at Tuesday’s COVID-19 Task Force briefing. Randolph said, “It’s up to you as an individual to determine what steps to take to make sure that you avoid crowds and gatherings.”
SCHD reports 6,044 active cases as of Thursday with 8,376 people in quarantine. So far there have been 58,762 positive cases in Shelby County and 760 deaths.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the high COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Five zip codes currently have the highest rates.
More than 25,000 of the coronavirus cases countywide are African-American. Sixty-two percent of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 34, and 89 percent of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old. Around 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County have a cardiac condition.
Shelby County’s seven-day average has spiked to 670 and the 25-day average is 558. The weekly test positivity rate is 12.1 percent.
The health department continued weekend enforcement across the county, making sure businesses were adhering to the current health directive. Haushalter said six businesses were closed for violating the directive.
Last weekend, the health department shut down nine businesses.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control, Tennessee has the second-highest number of new infections per capital over the last seven days -- 113.3. Rhode Island is first with 117.3.
