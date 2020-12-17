Southaven police searching for suspect in Walmart robbery

Southaven Walmart robbery suspect (Source: SPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 17, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 1:10 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Officers are searching for a suspect after an employee was robbed at a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart. The store is located on Sotuhcrest Parkway near Goodman Road.

Police said the incident happened around 7:20 Thursday morning.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing a mask with a yellow and black jacket with a hood on. He was also armed with a handgun.

SPD said the suspect entered the office area of the store and robbed an employee. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect fled the scene in a red or maroon Chevrolet Camero.

Check back for updates on this investigation.

