Southaven police searching for suspect in Walmart robbery

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Officers are searching for a suspect after an employee was robbed at a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart. The store is located on Sotuhcrest Parkway near Goodman Road.
Police said the incident happened around 7:20 Thursday morning.
Investigators said the suspect was wearing a mask with a yellow and black jacket with a hood on. He was also armed with a handgun.
SPD said the suspect entered the office area of the store and robbed an employee. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect fled the scene in a red or maroon Chevrolet Camero.
