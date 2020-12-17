Sunshine and slightly warmer to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear but cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s to near 30.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Increasing clouds with showers likely Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with the next cold front. Highs will be in the mid 40s to near 50. Sunday looks dry with highs around 50 and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Early next week looks dry and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s Monday through Wednesday. A few showers are possible late Wednesday night with bitter cold air returning in time for Christmas Day.
