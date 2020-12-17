WATCH: Tenn. hospitals plan to get COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, later than originally anticipated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals here and across Tennessee won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine until December 17, which is later in the week than originally anticipated.
The state got an initial 975 dose shipment of the Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday, but said in a news release it was storing it as an emergency backup supply should any hospital’s first shipment be damaged. More than 56,000 doses are expected to be received this week.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson said he does not understand why Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s administration has been sitting on doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.
“We are losing people at an alarming rate, we are gaining new cases of coronavirus at an alarming rate in our state – and we are sitting on these vaccines that people that want them could utilize and take right now,” Parkinson said.
The Tennessean in Nashville cites a Lee administration official as saying, “There’s absolutely no way to equitably choose which facility got the 975 doses... We have multiple spots in the state right now that need the vaccine. That’s why we’re choosing to send it all at the same time on Thursday.”
Longtime former State Representative and now Ripley mayor Craig Fitzhugh wrote on Twitter of Tennessee’s delay in vaccinating.
Fitzhugh said, “Deciding to wait to be equitable in a pandemic where our beloved state is hemorrhaging victims is no decision at all...”
The state said because of the Pfizer vaccine’s storage and handling requirements along with the state’s population distribution, the state wanted to eliminate additional transportation and allow hospitals to receive their Pfizer vaccine shipments directly.
Vaccine delivery is expected to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday.
