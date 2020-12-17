Tennessee now 1st in the US for new daily COVID-19 cases per capita in last 7 days

US COVID-19 Average Daily Case Rate in Last 7 Days, by State/Territory (cases per 100K) as of Dec. 17, 2020 (Source: CDC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 6:28 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases unlike any other state in the nation right now.

In fact, according to data from the CDC, Tennessee is first in the nation for average new daily cases per capita over the last seven days, and the margin between first and second is substantial.

CDC data shows a total an increase of 61,323 cases in Tennessee in the past week, or 129.4 cases per 100,000 residents in that same time frame.

Oklahoma is second with 98 cases per capita in the last seven days.

Both states are well above the U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 in the last seven days -- 64.8

See the top 10 states below:

State/Territory Average Daily Cases per 100K in Last 7 Days
Tennessee 129.4
Oklahoma 98
Rhode Island 93.7
Arizona 92.9
Indiana 90.6
California 90.5
Nevada 83.6
Pennsylvania 82.6
Utah 82.1
Delaware 81.8

Tennessee is also sixth in the nation for the highest overall daily case increases in the last seven days. See the top 10 states below:

State/Territory Cases in Last 7 Days
California 250,523
Texas 84,291
Pennsylvania 74,052
Florida 70,548
Ohio 64,654
Tennessee 61,323
Illinois 58,170
New York* 46,707
Arizona 46,618
Georgia 42,840

Click here to see the CDC’s interactive map.

On Wednesday, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital, said Tennessee’s transmission rate is the worst in the world right now.

