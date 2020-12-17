Tennessee now 1st in the US for new daily COVID-19 cases per capita in last 7 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases unlike any other state in the nation right now.
In fact, according to data from the CDC, Tennessee is first in the nation for average new daily cases per capita over the last seven days, and the margin between first and second is substantial.
CDC data shows a total an increase of 61,323 cases in Tennessee in the past week, or 129.4 cases per 100,000 residents in that same time frame.
Oklahoma is second with 98 cases per capita in the last seven days.
Both states are well above the U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 in the last seven days -- 64.8
See the top 10 states below:
Tennessee is also sixth in the nation for the highest overall daily case increases in the last seven days. See the top 10 states below:
On Wednesday, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital, said Tennessee’s transmission rate is the worst in the world right now.
