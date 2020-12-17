Tiger women battle, but fall to #23 USF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women’s hoop squad playing its conference opener on Wednesday at the Fieldhouse against 23rd ranked USF.
The Tiger Women holding their own against the Bulls all game long. Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu showing why she’s earned two straight league honorable mentions, 20 points, 14 rebounds, for Dulcy, but she fouls out down the stretch.
That’s when USF finally takes over, outscoring the Tigers 7-2 in the final minute to win it. Final score 65-58. The Tigers are now 2-3, next host Alabama Saturday, 2 pm at the Fieldhouse.
