Vaccine Q&A: Dr. McCullers, Infectious Disease Specialist, UTHSC, answers COVID-19 vaccine questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Jon McCullers, Infectious Disease Specialist at UTHSC, joined WMC Action News 5 Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.
He spoke today as Tennesee reported a record number of virus-related deaths. There have also been record-breaking single-day cases in Shelby County and Tennessee.
He answered questions about how much time passes before the vaccines start working, how long are you protected from the virus after taking the vaccine, and more.
How long does it take for the vaccine to start working?
McCullers said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines start working within seven days of injection. However, he says immunity is incomplete until you receive the second dose.
How long does the vaccine protect one from COVID-19?
McCullers says health experts aren’t completely sure since the vaccine, and virus, are both so new, but based on other vaccines, he says he expects is to last for several years, minimally.
He also says antibodies may decrease after 3 or 4 months, as they often do with natural infections; however, with the vaccine, you’ll still have protective cells in your body that would defend you if you contract the virus.
Are you still in favor of a mask mandate from Governor Bill Lee?
“Absolutely,” McCullers responded. He continued saying a mask mandate needs to come from a central administration, whether that be at the state or national level.
He also said places without a mask mandate, or had a delayed mandate, have two times the death rate of other places that had mask mandates in a timely manner.
McCullers said he has not received the vaccine yet, but by being a frontline healthcare worker, he will receive it within the next coming weeks.
Watch McCullers’ interview in the player above.
To see Tennessee’s vaccination distribution plan, visit here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf.
