Watch Memphis hospital staff channel ‘Hamilton’ as COVID-19 vaccinations begin: ‘Not throwing away my shot’

Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare staff channel 'Hamilton' as vaccines begin (Source: Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare could not contain their excitement for the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitals across Memphis began vaccinating frontline health care workers Thursday against the virus that’s wreaked havoc on the lives of so many for nine months here in the Mid-South.

In a video posted to social media, the #MLHFam celebrated their vaccines with a choreographed a socially-distant routine to one of the hit songs from the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

“We’re gonna rise up...It’s time to take a shot...I am not throwing away my shot!”

