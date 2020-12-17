Williams shines as Tiger men hold on to beat Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference Basketball opener at Tulane for the Memphis Tigers produced an opportunity for a fresh start, and produces a big present under the hoop tree, courtesy the NCAA. Six-foot-nine-inch tall De’Andre Williams finally declared eligible by the college sports governing body.
It was a blanket move to clear all transfers in every sport, the former Evansville big man makes his presence known from the start, gets in the game at the 13:51, and starts doing damage. First, a leaping jam follows off a DJ Jeffries miss.
He also shows his playmaking ability, and defensive acuity, drawing a charge to go along with ten points, six rebounds, and two assists in just 16 minutes on the court.
The Tigers jump out by 17, but then the old problems of turnovers and missed layups rear their ugly heads. The Green Wave cuts the lead to one at the half, and even take the lead early in the second half.
But, then the Tigers right the ship, with Lester Quinones taking over the scoring load.
Twenty points for Lester, including 14 in the second half. D.J. Jeffries a double-double 18 and 11.
Landers Nolley with 16 points as the U of M outlasts Tulane, final 80-74. The U of M now 5-3 on the season.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.