150 Ark. schools in communities with high COVID-19 spread, setting new record

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Community for Health Improvement reports 150 Arkansas school districts are in areas where COVID-19 infections have increased in designated school district boundaries within the state.
This amount set a new record for high community infections in the state.
Statewide 23 school districts’ boundary areas went over 100 new infections per 10,000 in the community over the past two weeks. Seven of those are in Northeast Arkansas.
Those districts include Paragould, Piggott, Blytheville, Bay, Trumann, East Poinsett County and Valley View.
The infections are among the people in the community living within the boundaries of the districts and are not limited to students and school employees.
The list of school districts with a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents for Dec. 7 through Dec. 14 includes (an asterisk denotes a district entered the “red zone” this week):
o Alma
o Alpena
o Arkadelphia*
o Atkins
o Augusta*
o Barton-Lexa
o Bauxite
o Bay
o Bearden
o Benton
o Bergman
o Berryville
o Blytheville
o Booneville
o Bradford
o Brinkley*
o Brookland
o Bryant
o Buffalo Island Central
o Cabot*
o Caddo Hills
o Camden Fairview
o Carlisle
o Cedar Ridge
o Centerpoint
o Clarendon
o Clarksville
o Cleveland County
o Clinton*
o Concord
o Conway
o Corning
o County Line
o Cutter-Morning Star*
o Danville
o Dardanelle
o Dermott
o Dover
o Drew Central
o Dumas*
o East Poinsett County
o Elkins
o England*
o Eureka Springs*
o Farmington
o Fayetteville
o Fordyce
o Fort Smith
o Gentry
o Glen Rose
o Gosnell
o Green Forest
o Greenbrier*
o Greene County Tech
o Greenland*
o Greenwood*
o Gurdon
o Guy-Perkins*
o Hamburg*
o Harmony Grove (Saline County)
o Harrisburg
o Harrison
o Hazen*
o Heber Springs*
o Hermitage
o Highland*
o Hope*
o Horatio*
o Huntsville
o Jackson County
o Jasper
o Jessieville*
o Jonesboro
o Kirby
o Lakeside #1
o Lavaca*
o Lawrence County
o Lead Hill*
o Lee County
o Lincoln*
o Little Rock
o Lonoke*
o Magazine
o Magnolia*
o Malvern
o Mammoth Spring
o Manila
o Marion
o Marked Tree*
o Marmaduke
o Marvell*
o Maynard*
o McCrory*
o McGehee
o Mena
o Midland
o Monticello
o Mount Ida
o Mountain View
o Mulberry/Pleasant View
o Nashville*
o Nemo Vista
o Nettleton
o Newport
o Omaha
o Osceola
o Ouachita River
o Ouachita*
o Ozark
o Paragould
o Pea Ridge*
o Piggott
o Pocahontas
o Pottsville
o Poyen*
o Prairie Grove
o Prescott
o Pulaski County Special*
o Quitman*
o Rector
o Rivercrest
o Riverside
o Riverview*
o Rogers
o Russellville
o Salem
o Scranton*
o Searcy County
o Sheridan
o Siloam Springs
o Sloan-Hendrix
o Smackover
o South Conway County
o South Side*
o Springdale
o Star City
o Trumann
o Two Rivers*
o Valley Springs
o Valley View
o Van Buren
o Vilonia*
o Waldron
o Warren
o West Fork*
o Westside Consolidated
o White County Central*
o White Hall
o Wynne
o Yellville-Summit*
The following Region 8 schools are among 4 others that have dropped below the red or purple zone this week:
o Armorel
o Batesville
