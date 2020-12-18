Best Life: Santa Safety - Should I stay or should I go?

We made it to the holidays, but will you get to celebrate with your family this year? Before you decide whether to stay or go, first step: evaluate your needs and risks. What are the ages of the family members traveling and where are you heading? Older members have a higher risk while younger members are more likely to carry COVID-19 asymptomatically. Before gathering, get tested. While airlines have made sure planes are safe, airports and other passengers can be high-risk variables. If possible, driving is the safest option. And when it’s finally time to celebrate, be sure to stay outside or in well-ventilated areas.