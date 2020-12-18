Cordova man indicted for $5.9M insurance fraud

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 12:03 PM

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Justice has indicted a Cordova man for unlawfully obtaining $5.9 million. According to allegations, Christopher Brown, 43, defrauded multiple insurance companies over several years by making false representations.

Investigators said he submitted false, forged, and altered documents to get victim companies to pay his fraudulent claims.

He’s been charged with four counts of mail fraud and, if convicted, faces up to eighty years in federal prison and a fine of $1,000,000. The DOJ said the indictment also contains an asset forfeiture count seeking to recover all proceeds from the alleged illegal scheme and behavior.

