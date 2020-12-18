DA: Deputy justified in deadly shooting of knife-wielding sex assault suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Friday a deputy acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a sexual assault suspect near 201 Poplar last year.
A news release from Weirich’s office says 49-year-old James Kirkwood ran from the Shelby County deputy after a woman said he assaulted her at a parking meter on the morning of Aug. 5, 2019.
The chase went through an alley and parking lot north of the Criminal Justice Center where a parking attendant warned the deputy Kirkwood had a knife.
According to the DA’s office, the deputy caught up with Kirkwood on North 4th Street and tried to subdue him with pepper spray, but Kirkwood slashed him on the arm with the knife.
That’s when investigators say the deputy pulled his gun and shot Kirkwood seven times.
The incident was captured on surveillance camera from a nearby business. Some of that footage was publicly released the same day.
“The deputy had already sustained serious bodily injury, and it is reasonable to believe he faced further injury had he not acted to protect himself,” Weirich said in a statement.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the shooting.
Records show Kirkwood had a lengthy criminal history and was a registered sex offender.
