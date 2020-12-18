Grizzlies unselfish basketball shines in NBA preseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you like unselfish, team basketball, you’re happy with how the Grizzlies are playing this preseason. They lead the league in assists through their first three preseason games. As Jonas Valanciunas put it, the game is more fun that way. He even joked that Dillon Brooks is passing the ball more.
“Sharing the ball is key for us. We’re preaching to share the ball. We’re trying to play with each other and help teammates get an open shot, get to an open corner,” JV said.
Ja Morant leads the NBA averaging 10.3 assists per game. He finished with a double-double in the Grizzlies 128-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks. 18 points and 13 assists. JV also had a double-double 20 points and 14 rebounds. This team is clicking and that’s the benefit of having the entire group from last year, back together again.
“Obviously, I’m passing the ball at a very high level. I feel like the game is slowing down. I’m way more comfortable,” reigning rookie of the year Ja Morant said. “I just have to continue to go out there and play, continue to work. I feel like I need to shoot more 3s, but I’m just so unselfish that I pass them up.”
Brandon Clarke also back on the floor. He hasn’t played since the start of training camp due to an injury.
The Grizzlies play their final preseason game Saturday, December 21st against the Atlanta Hawks. 7PM tip off at FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.